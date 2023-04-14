PM Modi working to fulfil Ambedkar's dreams: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to fulfil the dream of Bhimrao Ambedkar by working for the development and prosperity of all sections of the society.

In his remarks after paying tributes to the architect of the Constitution on his birth anniversary, Nadda said the Modi government has accorded the due respect and honour on Ambedkar and noted that for the first time his 125th birth anniversary was celebrated in the United Nations.

The government announced five historical places associated with Ambedkar as ’Panchtirth’ (five pilgrim sites) and developed them to inform people about his life and contributions, he said.PM Modi took the decision to celebrate April 14 as ”Samrasta Diwas” in the memory of Ambedkar and special memorial coins were also released on his 125th birth anniversary, he said.

A national memorial in Ambedkar’s honour was dedicated to the nation in 2018, he added. The BJP president said the real tributes to Ambedkar would be to follow the path shown by him and work for the weaker sections of our society and asserted that the ruling party has been following his ideals and principles.

This reflects in all policies and programmes implemented by the government at the Centre and in the states ruled by the BJP, he said. All the programmes, projects and policies which are being implemented under Modi’s leadership are all aimed at the upliftment, empowerment, economic development and social justice of the poorest of the poor, he said.

PTI