PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday, praying for a healthy life. Gandhi turned 73 on Monday."Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Modi and Gandhi are political rivals and have hit out at each other on various occasions.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 09:36 am