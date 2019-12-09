PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday, praying for a healthy life. Gandhi turned 73 on Monday.



Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

