you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday

The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was prime minister for 10 years until the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014 and PM Modi took power for the first time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Congress leader and his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday. "Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Manmohan Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and one of the Congress's top leaders, turned 87 today.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to Manmohan Singh.

"Greetings and warm wishes to former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I wish him good health and a long life," the defence minister said in a tweet.



First Published on Sep 26, 2019 11:27 am

tags #India #Politics

