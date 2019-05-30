PM Modi wishes Jaganmohan Reddy on taking over as Andhra Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 assured newly-appointed chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy of full cooperation from the Centre for the development of the state.



Congratulations to @ysjagan on taking oath as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister. I assure full cooperation from the Centre. We will work together to take Andhra Pradesh to new heights.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

Modi and his council of ministers will take oath this evening.

Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 46-year-old leader, whose YSR Congress party emerged victorious in 151 seats in the 175-member strong state assembly.