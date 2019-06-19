PM Modi wishes good health, long life to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.



Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.