PM Modi wishes good health, long life to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday."Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a tweet.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019
The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.
Gandhi was born on this day in 1970.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 08:49 am