Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wishes good health, long life to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

"Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a tweet.

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.

Close
Gandhi was born on this day in 1970.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 08:49 am

tags #India #Politics

