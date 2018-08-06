PM Modi wears 'outlandish' headgear on trips but refuses to don skull cap, says Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi readily wore “outlandish” headgear during his trips across the country and abroad but shunned the Muslim skull cap.

Tharoor, who was addressing a seminar with the theme ‘Standing up to hatred: Violence and intolerance in contemporary India’, said: “You have seen him [Modi] in various kinds of hilarious extraordinary outfits. But still he always says no to one, why doesn’t he wear the colour green?”

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who accused the Sangh Parivar of propagating communal hatred and urged the people to come together and fight the “menace”, was also a speaker at the event.