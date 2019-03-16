App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi was busy posing for cameras when jawans were blown up in Pulwama: Rahul Gandhi

Launching his party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand, Gandhi also said the Congress will introduce a scheme of guaranteed minimum income for the poor if elected to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16, saying the PM was busy posing for cameras at the Corbett National Park when CRPF jawans were being killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Launching his party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand, Gandhi also said the Congress will introduce a scheme of guaranteed minimum income for the poor if elected to power.

"Immediately after the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the Congress had said it was with the government and the country. I had cancelled all my programmes.

"Everyone knows what Narendra Modi was doing when our jawans were being killed. He was posing for the cameras to shoot for a National Geographic documentary," the Congress president said to loud cheers from a large gathering at the Parade Ground here.

"Modi shoots for three-and-a-half hours for a National Geographic film on a day something like Pulwama happens and he still talks about patriotism," he added.

On February 14, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Gandhi said everyone earning below a certain level would be given a guaranteed minimum income, which would go straight into the accounts of the beneficiaries, if the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was elected to power.

He added that India would be the first country in the world to introduce a scheme like this.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.
