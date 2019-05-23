App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi vows 'every moment of my life, every fibre of my being devoted to nation'

In a rousing speech at the party headquarters to celebrate the BJP's spectacular victory, Modi told cheering supporters that the election has thrown up a mandate to build a new India.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 promised to devote "every moment" of his time and "every fibre" of his being for the people of India and said the country will now have only two castes -- the poor and those who want to alleviate poverty.

In a rousing speech at the party headquarters to celebrate the BJP's spectacular victory, Modi told cheering supporters that the election has thrown up a mandate to build a new India.

"People are chanting Modi, Modi. But this is not a victory of Modi, it is the victory of people who are desperate for honesty in the system," Modi said.

This is the victory of toiling farmers who struggle to feed the nation, this is the victory of those who now live in proper houses, this is the victory of the middle class which follows the rules, pays taxes, but wondered if his taxes were being used for the benefit of the country, he said.

First Published on May 23, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

