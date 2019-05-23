PM Modi vows 'every moment of my life, every fibre of my being devoted to nation'

In a rousing speech at the party headquarters to celebrate the BJP's spectacular victory, Modi told cheering supporters that the election has thrown up a mandate to build a new India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 promised to devote "every moment" of his time and "every fibre" of his being for the people of India and said the country will now have only two castes -- the poor and those who want to alleviate poverty.
"People are chanting Modi, Modi. But this is not a victory of Modi, it is the victory of people who are desperate for honesty in the system," Modi said.
