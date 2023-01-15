PM Modi virtually flags off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flaged off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were present in person at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will depart at 05.45 AM and arrive at Secunderabad at 2.15 PM.

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said.

Featuring 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches, the train can carry 1,128 passengers. As well as offering the fastest travel between these two stations, it has exclusive reserved seating.

Equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort, the train is manufactured with indigenous technology. Among the features of the train are automatic sliding doors, reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class, according to the release.

(With Inputs from PTI)