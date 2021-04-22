MARKET NEWS

PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise as 6th phase of Bengal polls begins

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats, including 17 in North 24 Parganas district and nine in Nadia -- most of which have a significant presence of the Matuas, who can decisively sway the results in any party's favour.

PTI
April 22, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged eligible voters in West Bengal to exercise their franchise as the sixth phase of assembly polls got underway in the state.

Besides, elections are also being held on the nine seats of Uttar Dinajpur district and eight of Purba Bardhaman.

Modi tweeted, "The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise."
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 22, 2021 08:53 am

