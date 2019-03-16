App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge

PM Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16 urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

He also posted a little over three minute video to drive home his message.

Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai"(watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 09:50 am

tags #India #Politics

