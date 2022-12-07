 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

The prime minister urged all political parties to give first time MPs a chance to participate in debates for the remaining period of the 17th Lok Sabha.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament's winter session more productive.

Speaking to media ahead of the session's start, he said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, have told him that they suffer due to frequent disruptions and adjournments in Parliament as they are unable to speak and asked leaders from different parties to understand their "pain".

The last session was marred by regular disruptions in Parliament.

Noting that he had congenial discussion with various leaders during a recent all-party meet on India's presidency of G20, he expressed hope that its reflection will definitely be seen in Parliament too.

India hosting the G20 summit, which will be held next year, is not merely a diplomatic event but also a chance to showcase the country's capabilities before the world in a holistic manner, the prime minister said.

"India is such a large country, is mother of democracy and has so much diversities and potential. Therefore, this is a big opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its potential to the whole world," he added.