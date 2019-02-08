App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi undermined Air Force, Defence Ministry in Rafale deal to help cronies: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury alleged that the "wires in this scam go straight to the top man".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently undermined the Air Force and the Defence Ministry to benefit his "cronies" in the Rafale deal.

Yechury's comments come after a report in The Hindu newspaper claimed that the Defence Ministry had raised strong objections to "parallel discussions" conducted by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) during the negotiations over the Rs 59,000-crore Rafale deal between India and France.

"Modi has consistently undermined the Air Force & Defence Ministry in the Rafale deal for corruption, to benefit his cronies. His actions have hurt the public exchequer & damaged national security. These facts have been hidden from Supreme Court where a review petition is pending," Yechury tweeted.

"The PM must take responsibility for the loss to the exchequer, violation of procedure to get far fewer fighter jets than what Air Force wanted. All just to help cronies," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said.

related news

Yechury alleged that the "wires in this scam go straight to the top man". "For whose benefit was Modi undermining defence ministry & Air Force? Why was IAF's Deputy Chief forced to write to Modi's PMO to stop 'parallel negotiations' with France?" The Left leader asked.

"We have always said Modi is directly involved in corruption & cronyism in this ? 59,000 crore Rafale scam," he added.

The Centre has strongly denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement with France, with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissing the media report on the deal as "flogging a dead horse" and slamming the Opposition for playing into the hands of "vested interests".
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rafale

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.