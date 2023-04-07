 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on April 8, to launch projects worth over Rs. 11,000 crore

Apr 07, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

In a brisk visit to the city, Modi will also participate in a public meeting at Parade Ground here, official sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express here on Saturday.

He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, near here and five National Highway projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and dedicate to the nation other development projects related to the Railways.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.