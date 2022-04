PM Modi to visit Germany, Denmark & France from May 2 to May 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit three European countries: Germany, Denmark, and France, from May 2 to May 4. PM Modi is slated to hold bilateral discussions with re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, apart from speaking at the crucial India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad in 2022.

The Prime Minister's travel to France comes just after the outcome of crucial presidential elections. France has emerged as an important partner of India in areas such as defence, and counter-terrorism. PM Modi visited France last in August 2019 for the 2019 G-7 Summit.

PM Modi on April 25 congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister travel to Berlin for the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), where he will meet with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time. Every two years, the Indo-German IGC alternates between the two countries. The last IGC was held in Delhi in 2019. Then German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a visit to the country on the last occasion.

PM Modi also to attend the 2nd India Nordic Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark. The summit, with its focus on clean technology, climate change, and renewables, will bring together leaders from all five Nordic countries: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland.