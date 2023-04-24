 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

PM Modi to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in MP, inaugurate various projects

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

PM Modi will also perform the virtual 'Griha Pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function to be held at the SAF ground in Rewa, an official release said.

PM Modi to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in MP, inaugurate various projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday and address representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country.

Modi will also perform the virtual 'Griha Pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function to be held at the SAF ground in Rewa, an official release said.

He will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects will benefit 9.48 lakh families of 4,036 villages, it said.

The prime minister will also visit an exhibition showcasing development of various departments at the main venue.