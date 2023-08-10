English
    PM Modi to respond to no-trust debate at 4 pm

    "At around 4 pm this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the discussion on the motion of no-confidence," the PMO posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

    PTI
    August 10, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

    PTI
    Tags: #India #Politics
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:44 pm

