MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for housing project in Rajkot

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present at Rajkot as the chief guest of the programme, a government release said here.

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST
LIVE updates of Mann Ki Baat address | File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

LIVE updates of Mann Ki Baat address | File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on Friday via video conferencing for 1,144 houses for people from the EWS category to be built at Rajkot under the Centre's "light house project" (LHP), the Gujarat government said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present at Rajkot as the chief guest of the programme, a government release said here.

Houses for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are being built under the LHP project to provide shelter to the urban poor using green construction technology, it said.

Under the LHP project, the central government will be building over 1,000 houses each in six cities - Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot.

During the function, the central government will also confer awards to Gujarat under various categories for its performance in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide houses to the poor, the release said.

Close

Earlier in the day, Modi laid the foundation stone for the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Rajkot via video link.

Back-to-back programmes of the prime minister in Rajkot related to various projects come ahead of elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Rajkot, which are likely to be held in February.

Apart from municipal corporations, several other local bodies like municipalities and district panhcayats will also have elections during the same time.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Jan 1, 2020 08:07 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.