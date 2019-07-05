App
Politics
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive in Varanasi on July 6

The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, "Anand Kanan", in the temple city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi Saturday to launch the BJP's countrywide membership drive.

He will address party workers besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport, said a party functionary.

The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, "Anand Kanan", in the temple city.

Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur,where he will launch the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers.

The launch of the BJP's membership drive from Varanasi will coincide with the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

It will be Modi's second visit to the constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for imposing faith in his government.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will receive the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the Modi's visit.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

