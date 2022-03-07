English
    PM Modi to interact with 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' owners, beneficiaries today

    The interaction on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' will be followed by an address by Modi, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' owners and beneficiaries of the scheme aimed at making available affordable generic medicines on Monday via video conferencing, his office said.

    The theme of the event is 'Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi'. Prime Minister Modi will interact with Jan Aushadhi kendra owners and beneficiaries of the scheme on March 7 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing, according to the statement.

    'Jan Aushadhi Week' is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. In this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

    In line with the prime minister's vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens, there are now more than 8,600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, the statement said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    #India #Jan Aushadhi Kendra #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
    Mar 7, 2022 08:18 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.