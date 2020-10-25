172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|pm-modi-to-inaugurate-conference-on-vigilance-and-anti-corruption-6011361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the national conference, coinciding with the "Vigilance Awareness Week", which is observed from October 27 to November 2 every year.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday via video-conferencing. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday said the theme of the conference is "vigilant India, prosperous India".

The activities in the conference would be focussed on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India's commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizens' participation.
