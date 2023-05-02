 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to hold public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi on May 12

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Bhajan Lal, the general secretary of the BJP's Rajasthan unit, said Modi will address the rally at Abu Road in which party leaders, office-bearers and workers will be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on May 12, a BJP office-bearer said on Tuesday.

Bhajan Lal, the general secretary of the BJP's Rajasthan unit, said Modi will address the rally at Abu Road in which party leaders, office-bearers and workers will be present.

This will be the prime minister's third rally in 2023 in the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections are due later this year.

In January, Modi addressed a public programme in Bhilwara to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, revered by the Gurjar community. He also addressed a public meeting in Dausa in February after dedicating the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.