you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to get massive mandate; BJP 300 plus, NDA over 400: Yogi Adityanath

"Polling on 67 Lok Sabha seats in UP has already been held, and voting was held on 13 seats today. I can say with confidence that on May 23, when the election results will be declared, the BJP under the leadership of Modiji will accomplish its target of securing 300-plus seats on its own, and 400-plus seats on the strength of its allies," said Adityanath after casting his vote.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid the ongoing voting for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the BJP will form the next government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a "massive mandate" of "300 plus seats" of the BJP and "400 plus" of the NDA allies.

"In UP, the BJP will be successful in achieving the target of 74-plus seats," said the chief minister, adding "the festival of the democracy should be treated enthusiastically".

"In UP, the BJP will be successful in achieving the target of 74-plus seats," said the chief minister, adding "the festival of the democracy should be treated enthusiastically".

Asked whether the the chief minister's remarks amounted to influencing voters or flouting the model code of conduct after the end of campaign, UP Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu told PTI in Lucknow that the Election Commission will look into it of it gets any complaiunt on the matter.

"No complaint has yet been received in this connection. If we get any complaint, we will seek a report from the local administration in this regard and look into it," he said.

Adityanath was among the first voters to exercise his franchise here Sunday. He cast his vote at the Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhoolelal Temple in Gorakhpur at 7 am.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the chief minister said, "People are fighting this election for the nation's interest and if someone cannot understand it, his IQ (intelligent quotient) is questionable. The entire election revolved around Modiji. With big achievements of his government during the last five years, the BJP will win the election."

"This is the first election which hinged on Modiji. All through the seven phases of the polls, I found it centred around Prime Minister Modi," said the chief minister.

"Naturally, there has been an enthusiasm among the common people over the five-year performance of the government," he added.

"For the first time after the independence, the barriers of casteism, regionalism, language and dynastic politics can be seen crumbling," said Adityanath.

Asked about TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday, the chief minister dubbed the three leaders as "beaten pawns (pitte huye mohare)".

"I feel Chandrababu is not able to save Andhra Pradesh and he is losing his ground there. They are defeated people, people who have been rejected by the public. Modiji will be forming the government with a massive mandate," said Adityanath.

The UP chief minister also claimed witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm among voters for the prime minister.

"The enthusiasm among voters for Modiji has breached the barriers of caste, creed, religion, language and gender. For the first time, it was seen that the people were at leading position with candidates and parties following them. It proves that if you work in the interest of the country, you will get support of the people," he said.

"The BJP under the leadership of Modiji will achieve the target of 300-plus seats fort the BJP and the NDA will secure 400-plus seat. In UP, the BJP will achieve the target of 74-plus seats," he claimed.

Asked about the situation in West Bengal, Adityanath said, "The people of Bengal, have seen violence, perpetrated during all phases of the elections in the state. The Election Commission was forced to take stringent steps there."

"I feel the dictatorial and undemocratic action witnessed in Bengal will be given a befitting reply by people, who voted in large numbers there in the interest of the country, in the interest of the public and for uprooting and exposing the forces which want to disrupt democracy by resorting to violence, which hatch conspiracies to stay in power at any cost," he added.

"The enthusiasm shown by the people of Bengal indicate that good results will be coming from Bengal. And there should be no doubt on it," Adityanath asserted.

The chief minister termed the "enthusiasm" which, he said, he saw in people for the prime minister's work as an "indication of mature democracy" of the country.

"The enthusiasm shown by voters in mega festival of democracy is an indication of mature democracy of India. If you work in the interest of the pubic and interest of the country, you will be able to sustain in public life, or else there will be no place for you," he said.

Adityanath also said, "People are fighting this election for nation's interest and if someone cannot understand it, his IQ is questionable. The entire election revolved around Modiji. With big achievements of his government during the last five years, the BJP will win the election."
First Published on May 20, 2019 07:35 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

