PM Modi to flag off investment projects worth Rs 80,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today attend third ground-breaking ceremony for 1,406 projects in Lucknow, drawing investments of about Rs 80,000 crore in to Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address a public function at Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind later in the day.

“At around 11am, the prime minister will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit. During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore," said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, and handloom and textiles, the statement said.

The top industry leaders scheduled to address the event include Adani Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Adani, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Hiranandani Group Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani.

The event ‘Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0’ is the first major programme of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government in the industry and infrastructure development sector. The prime minister had inaugurated the first UP Investors' Summit on February 21 and 22, 2018. The state government had claimed to have signed deals for investments worth Rs 4.64 lakh crore.

The first ground-breaking ceremony was organised on July 29, 2018, and 81 projects worth Rs 61,792 crore were rolled out. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the second ground-breaking ceremony organised on July 28, 2019 in which 290 projects worth Rs 67,202 crore were launched.

Around 1:45pm on Friday, the prime minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, they will visit Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan and Milan Kendra. Modi is scheduled to address the public rally at Paraunkh village.

“The Kendra is the ancestral house of the Hon’ble President that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 pm,” the PMO said.