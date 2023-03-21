PM Modi to embark on 7th visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Karnataka on March 25 to take part in various programmes organised in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru and Davangere.

The PM will land at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the city on March 25 morning and will fly to Chikkaballapur in a helicopter to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research there, a government press release said.

Modi will fly back to Bengaluru in the afternoon to inaugurate the Whitefield Metro Line and will take a ride in the Metro train.

He will then proceed to Davangere and address a public meeting, before proceeding to Shivamogga to fly to Delhi, according to an official press release.

This will be Modi's seventh visit to Karnataka this year. The Prime Minister was in Karnataka on March 12 to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya and the IIT campus in Dharwad.

PTI