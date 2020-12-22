MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to be chief guest at AMU's centenary celebrations

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also join the event via videoconferencing.

PTI
December 22, 2020 / 07:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the virtual centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today, the first time in over five decades that a PM will attend an AMU event.

A university official on Saturday said Modi will release a special postal stamp to mark the occasion.

Extending gratitude to Modi, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful to the PM for accepting the invitation to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

The last time a PM attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964.

Before him, prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited AMU four times. He visited the first time in 1948, when he an honorary doctorate was conferred on him at the annual convocation, followed by visits in 1955, 1960 and 1963.
first published: Dec 22, 2020 07:53 am

