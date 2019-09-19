App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address rally in Nashik, set agenda for Maharashtra polls

Modi would be on one-day visit to Nashik, in north Maharashtra, where he will address the concluding rally of 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' undertaken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
narendra Modi
narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP campaign for Maharashtra assembly elections at Nashik on Thursday.

Fadnavis toured the state ahead of the next month's polls to highlight his government's performance in the last five years.

Fadnavis toured the state ahead of the next month's polls to highlight his government's performance in the last five years.

BJP sources said that it was expected that Modi would make some announcement related to the Metro Neo project for Nashik city.

Party leaders also expecting some announcement for rural Maharashtra such as crop loan waiver.

After his campaign reached Nashik Wednesday evening, Fadnavis said, "Maha Janadesh Yatra is concluding tomorrow, and Maha Vijay Yatra (grand victory tour) is beginning."

Modi will "set the party's narrative for the assembly elections" at the rally on Thursday, a BJP spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, NCP and MNS activists showed black flags to Fadnavis as his convoy entered the city on Wednesday.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:55 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

