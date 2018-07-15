App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address rally in Midnapore town on July 16

Modi's rally at Midnapore comes just about a fortnight after BJP national president Amit Shah's June-29 public meeting in Purulia district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a farmers rally on July 16 at Midnapore town in West Bengal focusing on the Centre's recent decision to increase the MSP of Kharif crops.

Modi's rally at Midnapore comes just about a fortnight after BJP national president Amit Shah's June-29 public meeting in Purulia district.

"The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. "We want to felicitate Prime Minister Modiji for his decision to increase the MSP," he said.

The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after the recent panchayat elections and bypolls. It is making all efforts to increase its tally in the next general election from the current two.

According to state BJP sources, the party is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls. West Midnapore district is part of the Jangalmahal area.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 10:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.