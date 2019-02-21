App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on February 23

Senior police and civic officials also held a meeting to review the preparations for the proposed visit of the prime minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk city on February 23. A BJP spokesperson said party-level preparations for the public meeting have been completed.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta, DGP Kapil Garg, DG (law and order) M L Lathar, ADG (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra and others were present in the meeting held at the secretariat.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

