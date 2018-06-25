App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address party's Mumbai event being held to hail anti-Emergency fighters

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said it was essential to remember the incidents which have caused harm to the democracy and move ahead towards the positive qualities of democracy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address tomorrow here a BJP event that aims to express gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975 and dwell upon conserving the democratic values. The Mumbai unit of the BJP has organised the event, coinciding with the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency, imposed by erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Modi has been a bitter critic of the move to impose Emergency.

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 25 last year, Modi had referred to the Emergency, saying "such a black night cannot be forgotten."

The Prime Minister had said it was essential to remember the incidents which have caused harm to the democracy and move ahead towards the positive qualities of democracy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve too will attend the tomorrow's event.

The imposition of the Emergency had evoked a nationwide outrage and triggered a mass movement which forced Gandhi to lift it in 1977.

Modi will also inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) here tomorrow.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mann Ki Baat #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.