App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on August 15

Some of the suggestions already received on the website include the ones on cases of rape, open defecation, reservation system and education.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day on August 15, his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014. He had recently sought ideas from people for his Independence Day speech, a practice he has followed for the past three years.

For the past three years, Modi has invited ideas and suggestions directly from people.

According to MyGov.in, PM Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech.

Some of the suggestions already received on the website include the ones on cases of rape, open defecation, reservation system and education.

For the 72nd Independence Day celebrations, the Navy is the coordinating service.

The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander PR Jagan Mohan of the Indian Navy.

The Army Contingent will be commanded by Major Suraj Pal, the Navy contingent by Lt Cdr MYV Tejas, while Squadron Leader Praveen Narayan will lead the Air Force contingent. The Delhi Police contingent will be led by ACP Jagdev Singh Yadav, a Defence Ministry statement said.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 10:05 pm

tags #BJP #Independence Day #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Red Fort

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.