PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on August 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day on August 15, his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014. He had recently sought ideas from people for his Independence Day speech, a practice he has followed for the past three years.

For the past three years, Modi has invited ideas and suggestions directly from people.

According to MyGov.in, PM Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech.

Some of the suggestions already received on the website include the ones on cases of rape, open defecation, reservation system and education.

For the 72nd Independence Day celebrations, the Navy is the coordinating service.

The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander PR Jagan Mohan of the Indian Navy.

The Army Contingent will be commanded by Major Suraj Pal, the Navy contingent by Lt Cdr MYV Tejas, while Squadron Leader Praveen Narayan will lead the Air Force contingent. The Delhi Police contingent will be led by ACP Jagdev Singh Yadav, a Defence Ministry statement said.