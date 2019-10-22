App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address BJP workers in Varanasi on October 24

In a tweet, Modi urged all workers to join the interaction and asked them to share any suggestion or question they may have on his NaMo app.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers in Varanasi constituency on October 24, the day the result of two state assembly elections will be announced.

The prime minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, and rout for the Congress, the main opposition in the two states.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Varanasi

