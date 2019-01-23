PM Modi to address BJP workers in North Goa on January 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP's booth-level workers from North Goa parliamentary constituency through video conference on January 27, a senior party leader said on January 23.

The booth-level workers will assemble in Panaji where they would be able to interact with Modi through a screen, BJP's Goa unit Chief Vinay Tendulkar told reporters.

This would be the prime minister's second interaction with the BJP workers from Goa.

On January 20, Modi had addressed the party workers from South Goa constituency, and Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Madha and Satara parliamentary seats in Maharashtra through video conference.

Tendulkar said Union minister Nitin Gadkari would also inaugurate the third bridge across the Mandovi river in Panaji, connecting the capital city to North Goa district, on January 27.