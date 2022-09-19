PM Modi to address BJP mayors on September 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all mayors from the BJP on Tuesday.



At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to @BJP4India. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2022

It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet.