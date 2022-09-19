PM Modi to address BJP mayors on September 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all mayors from the BJP on Tuesday.It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet.
At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to @BJP4India. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2022