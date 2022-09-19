English
    PM Modi to address BJP mayors on September 20

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all mayors from the BJP on Tuesday.

    It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet.
