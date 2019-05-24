PM Modi thanks world leaders for congratulatory messages on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday thanked world leaders and personalities as their congratulatory messages kept pouring in after he led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

Thanking American vice president Mike Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India, Modi said it was a victory of democracy which the India and US cherish.

"Thank You @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world," Modi tweeted Friday.

In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and several others who wished the him on his party's landslide victory.

In his messages to the world leaders, the PM said he looked forward to strengthen close strategic partnership with these countries.