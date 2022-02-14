English
    PM Modi targets Samajwadi Party, says its family members 'looted' Uttar Pradesh

    Addressing an election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, PM Modi also derided the TMC for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to 'divide' Hindu votes.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    PM Modi addressing the Parliament on Feb 7, 2022

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for "loot" during their rule in the state.

    Addressing an election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, PM Modi also derided the TMC for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to 'divide' Hindu votes.

    Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party which would create "mafia ganj" in every district of the state. The prime minister said the law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Samajwadi Party
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 01:50 pm
