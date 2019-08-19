PM Modi talks to Donald Trump on phone; says extreme rhetoric against India by some regional leaders not good for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 19 held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump during which he made an indirect reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's extreme rhetoric against India, and said such incitement to anti-India violence was not conducive to peace.



Prime Minister @narendramodi had a telephone conversation today with @POTUS H.E. Mr. Donald Trump. Their thirty-minute conversation covered bilateral and regional matters and was marked by the warmth and cordiality which characterises the relations between the two leaders.

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2019

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi had a 30-minute-long telephonic conversation with Trump during which they discussed bilateral and regional issues. The conversation was marked by the "warmth and cordiality" which characterises the relations between the two leaders, it said.

In the context of the regional situation, Modi stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace, the release said.

Modi also highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception.

"The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to cooperate with anyone who followed this path, in fighting poverty, illiteracy and disease," it added.

Additionally, PM Modi and Trump also discussed "bilateral trade prospects for mutual benefit".

"The Prime Minister recalled their meeting in Osaka on the margins of G-20 Summit in end-June earlier this year," the PMO tweeted, adding that PM Modi "expressed hope that the Commerce Minister of India and the US Trade Representative would meet at an early date to discuss bilateral trade prospects for mutual benefit".

On the occasion of hundred years of independence of Afghanistan, PM Modi also "reiterated India’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to work for united, secure, democratic and truly independent Afghanistan".

The Prime Minister also stated that he "appreciated" remaining in regular touch with Trump.

Earlier, on August 16, Trump had conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue on the Kashmir issue during a phone call with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the White House had said.

"The President conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley had said in a statement.