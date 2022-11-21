 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says those dethroned taking out yatra to get back to power

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

Addressing a gathering in Surendranagar town of poll-bound Gujarat, he also said some people abuse Gujarat even after eating salt manufactured in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.

Gujarat produces 80 percent of the country's salt, he added.

Modi said people who were dethroned long back were taking out yatra to get back the power.

They can do it but they are walking with those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years.

Modi was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan spearhead Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.