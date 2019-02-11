App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi stole from Andhra Pradesh and gave it to Anil Ambani: Rahul Gandhi

The government and Ambani have rejected Gandhi's allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Expressing support for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on February 11 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stolen from the people of the state and given the money to industrialist Anil Ambani.

The TDP president is on a fast demanding that the Centre fulfil all promises made during Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014 and alleging that the prime minister was not following 'raj dharma' by denying the state special status.

"The prime minister has stolen from the people from Andhra Pradesh and he has given that money to Anil Ambani. That is the fact of the matter," Gandhi said at the venue of the hunger strike in Andhra Bhavan.

The government and Ambani have rejected Gandhi's allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

"Mr Narendra Modi, wherever he goes, he goes to Andhra Pradesh, he lies about special status. He goes to the North-East, he tells another lie over there. He goes to Maharashtra and he tells another lie over there. He has absolutely got no credibility left," Gandhi said.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.