you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi slams Sam Pitroda, says Rahul Gandhi aide kickstarted Pakistan National Day celebrations

Sam Pitroda had questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rahul Gandhi confidant Sam Pitroda’s remarks on Balakot airstrike a “shame” and appealed Indians to “question Opposition leaders on their statements.”

Pitroda, on March 22, questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack, in an interview to news agency ANI. He added that international news outlets had an alternate view of the impact of the air strike and that the people of India deserved to know the facts of the Air Force operation.

"If they (IAF) killed 300, its ok. All I am saying is can you give me more facts and prove it," said Pitroda in a wide-ranging interview to ANI. He added that international news outlets had an alternate view of the impact of the air strike and that the people of India deserved to know the facts of the Air Force operation.

"I would like to know a little more because I read reports in the New York Times and other newspapers. Did we really attack? We really killed 300 people? I don't know that. As a citizen, I am entitled to know and if I ask it is my duty to ask, that doesn't mean I'm not a nationalist, That doesn't mean I am on this side or that side. We need to know the facts. If you say 300 people were killed, I need to know that. We all need to know that, people of India need to know that and then comes global media which says nobody was killed. I look bad as an Indian citizen," said Pitroda.

Soon after Pitroda’s remarks, PM Modi took to Twitter and said: “The most trusted advisor and guide of the Congress President has kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India’s armed forces. Shame!”

In a series of tweets, the PM targeted Pitroda’s comment on 26/11 Mumbai attack that “We could have reacted then and sent our planes but that is not the right approach according to me that's not how you deal with the World.” On this, the PM said, “Loyal courtier of Congress’ royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew- Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror.”

However, he added, that it was a new India and “we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest!”

The PM further said that the Opposition is insulting Indian forces time and again and appealed people in India to “question Opposition leaders on their statements.”

“Tell them- 130 crore Indians will not forgive or forget the Opposition for their antics. India stands firmly with our forces,” tweeted Modi with hashtag #JantaMaafNahiKaregi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani condemned Pitroda’s comment, and said: “‘Naive’ to bring a terror state to justice? Now the Nation knows why @RahulGandhi UPA chose not to respond with the full might of India post 26/11. Congress sympathies with Pakistan stand exposed. No wonder you supported the ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ gang.”
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Sam Pitroda

