you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi should do 'Naukri Par Charcha', listen to people: Sitaram Yechury

"Modi should do a Naukri Par Charcha, and listen to the 'mann ki baat' of millions of jobless he has created with his policies like demonetisation and badly planned GST," he said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the government over dipping employment rates, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should conduct a "Naukri Par Charcha". Quoting a news report, Yechury charged that the "unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India".



The prime minister had on Monday interacted with students during "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme.

Yechury added that "Unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India. 45% for those between 15-19 years of age. It is 37% for those between 20-24 years. Urban unemployment. This is 44% in urban India".

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Naukri Par Charcha #Politics #Sitaram Yechury

