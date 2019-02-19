App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:20 PM IST

PM Modi should convey nation's sentiments on Pakistan to Saudi delegation: Ahmed Patel

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who arrived in Islamabad on February 17 at the start of his South Asia tour, returned to his country on February 18.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on February 19 termed Saudi Arabia signing a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion with Pakistan as "unfortunate" and said he expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey the nation's sentiments to the crown prince of that country during bilateral talks.

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who arrived in Islamabad on February 17 at the start of his South Asia tour, returned to his country on February 18. He is scheduled to reach India on February 19 night and hold talks with the prime minister on Wednesday.

"As Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman arrives in Delhi, his decision to reward Pakistan by giving them a USD 20 billion package, 96 hours after our jawans were martyred is most unfortunate," Patel said in a tweet.

"I expect the Prime Minister to convey the nation's sentiments to the Saudi Arabian delegation," he added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion on February 17.

On February 14, in one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, after which there have been growing demands that the government should explore Israeli-type anti-terror operations.

The Israeli military is known for its precise and quick strikes.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 04:09 pm

