App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi should clarify Donald Trump remarks on Kashmir mediation: TMC

Trump's offer to mediate on the vexed Kashmir issue came when he met visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify personally US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir mediation, even as the government asserted India made no request for US intervention on the issue. India denied Trump's claim Modi asked him to mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

Trump's offer to mediate on the vexed Kashmir issue came when he met visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday.

"We demand PM's clarification," TMC MP Derek O'Brien told reporters in Parliament complex.

Close

A meeting of opposition leaders was held in Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament. They called for suspension of all business in the House and sought explanation from the PM in both the Houses on Trump's statements on Kashmir mediation.

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon due to ruckus by lawmakers over Trump's statement.

"Along with all opposition parties, we, Trinamool, have a simple demand. The PM of India has to come to Parliament, make a statement and clear the air," said O'Brien.

When asked if they would not let the House run unless a clarification on the issue is made, the Rajya Sabha member said, "That is my understanding".
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.