PM Modi selling 2022 dream but 2019 will change mandate: NCP

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Tariq Anwar claimed that the Prime Minister has been selling the dreams of 2022 forgetting that he has to face the general election in 2019.

The Narendra Modi government has projected a vision for a 'New India' that would be free of poverty, corruption, communalism, casteism and terrorism by 2022, three years beyond the NDA government's tenure.

"The PM is showing the dream of 2022 to the people, but he must understand that there will be a new mandate in 2019 itself," Anwar told reporters.

Both the central and state governments have lost popularity and support base among the people, the NCP general secretary claimed.

Anwar also claimed that by-elections for three seats in the state next month will follow the Rajasthan pattern.

The Congress had won all three by-polls in Rajasthan and snatched Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh Assembly seat from the BJP by huge margins earlier this month.

Similarly, the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition would lose the by-elections for Bhabhua and Jahanabad Assembly seats, and Araria Lok Sabha constituency to be held on March 11.

Anwar demanded that Joint Parliament Committee be set up to investigate the bank scam.