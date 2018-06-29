PM Modi seeks experts' advice on media campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on June 22 by a group of advertising producers, researchers, economists and filmmakers, to help devise a media strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The prime minister tapped them for ideas on as to how to promote the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's achievements before the upcoming general election, the newspaper reported.

"The PM spoke on the importance of perception in politics and how to reach out to the masses and mainly the youngsters with this message that his government was keen on development and that the economic and social agenda of the government is the only thing that should matter," a source said.

The informal meeting was attended by around 15 people and lasted for over two hours, the news daily reported. The experts gave their views on what the sentiment on the ground was like, and advised on how the government could improve its communication.

A broad outline of the possible campaign also emerged at the meeting.

"That the government listens only to industrialists is a negative campaign that needs to be blunted. Additionally, it is very important to convince people that steps such as demonetisation and GST (goods and services tax) were not hastily made moves but reforms that will benefit them and the country in the long run," an individual present at the meeting told the newspaper.

"He made it very clear that whatever he has done was done with the sole aim of improving the lives of the poor in the country and that he was taking responsibility for everything," the person said.

According to the report, veteran ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar and Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman, Creativeland Asia Group, were among those present at the meeting.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that there is a need to identify credible faces other than PM Modi in the country so that 'Brand Modi' does not face fatigue, another person who attended the meeting, was quoted as saying.