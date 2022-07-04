English
    PM Modi secures future of friends even in foreign countries, leaves youth here jobless: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi shared a video of young men who had taken the exam for recruitment as police personnel in the Central paramilitary forces walking on the streets in protest because they never got the results.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    PM Modi speaks during BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad on July 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of securing the future of his "friends" even in foreign countries but leaving the youth of the country unemployed.

    He shared a video of young men who had taken the exam for recruitment as police personnel in the Central paramilitary forces walking on the streets in protest because they never got the results.

    "The prime minister, who has secured the future of his 'friends' even in foreign countries, has left the youth of his own country to become unemployed. Why so much discrimination with these youth," Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 12:35 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.