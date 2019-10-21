App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi says Tamil is beautiful, Tamil people are exceptional

Acknowledging their appreciation, the Prime Minister said "The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing a Tamil version of his poem on Mamallapuram ocean's beauty has won appreciation from Tamil film personalities.

Acknowledging their appreciation, the Prime Minister said "The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."

After he released a Tamil version of his poem on Sunday, Tamil filmmaker Dhananjayan tweeted, "Amazing love of our Hon.@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for #Tamil. We all must celebrate his love & support to our language. Thank you sir."

Responding, the Prime Minister said on his twitter handle, "Glad to be expressing myself in the world's oldest language, which has nurtured a vibrant culture. The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."

Also, popular Tamil actor Vivekh said, "Saluting nature is saluting God..! Bcoz nature is the Almighty!! Great ! Hon @narendramodi sir! Thank you on behalf our nation, for your lovable poem on mahab ocean...!"

To this, Modi said: Thank you @Actor_Vivek! Respect for nature is a key part of our ethos. Nature manifests divinity and greatness. The scenic shores of Mamallapuram and the morning calm provided perfect moments to express some of my thoughts."

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 09:55 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Tamil

