you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi says peace, unity and harmony prerequisites for development at BJP MPs' meet

PM Modi asked the party MPs to take lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meet prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed on the need for peace, harmony and unity in society saying it is a prerequisite for the country's development.

Modi asked the party MPs to take lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country.

He said political interests are "supreme" for some parties but for the BJP, "national interest is above everything".

Close

Modi's comments come against the backdrop of communal violence in Delhi which claimed more than 40 lives.

The Opposition has sought to corner the Modi government on the violence in the national Capital.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 11:07 am

tags #BJP #BJP parliamentary meet #India #MP #Narendra Modi #Politics

