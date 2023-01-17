 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi says India's best era coming; asks BJP workers to connect with all sections

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back-burner, sources told news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations, party sources said here.

In his address at the BJP national executive, which concluded with his remarks, Modi noted that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asked party members to serve every section with full dedication in a speech described by several participants as his big vision to expand the saffron organisation and lead the country in every aspect.

Various party members who were part of the audience said the prime minister spoke highly of 'sufism' and also asked them to meet professionals from different walks of life and visit places like universities and churches to connect with them.

The prime minister said India's best era is coming and the party should dedicate itself to the country's development and turn "amrit kaal", the 25 year period to 2047, into "kartavya kaal" (era of duties).

Sources said he also cautioned the party against any sense of "overconfidence" and cited the example of the BJP's loss in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of then Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh. Modi was then a key minder of the BJP's organisational affairs in the state.