App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi says govt ready to listen to Oppn, open to discussion on all issues: Minister

At the briefing after the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the opposition has demanded that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah be released immediately so that he can attend the Parliament session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready to listen to the opposition and is open to discussion on all issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after an all-party meeting on Thursday.

At the briefing after the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the opposition has demanded that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah be released immediately so that he can attend the Parliament session.

"In the all-party meeting, the prime minister said that the government is ready to listen to opposition's views and is open to discussion on all issues," Joshi said.

Close

He said that Modi was for discussion on economic issues and how India can take advantage keeping the global economic situation in mind.

related news

Azad also said the government's stand on the anti-CAA protests shows its arrogance and alleged that it has made no effort to reach out to protestors.

"The opposition should introspect as the amended citizenship act has been passed democratically in Parliament," Joshi said on opposition's criticism of the government not listening to it on the issue.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Pralhad Joshi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.